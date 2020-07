Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Fantastic Rental in a Gated Neighborhood. Only Accepting leases 6 months or Less. Great valued ceilings with gorgeous beams, gourmet kitchen, along with food warmer and Gas Stove. Low Maintenance backyard walking distance to Mayo and Amex. Property to be professionally cleaned prior to Occupancy. Water and Landscaping include with Rent