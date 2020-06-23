5626 E WONDERVIEW Road

Amenities

Available for lease June 1: Privately gated estate sitting high on Camelback Mountain. Fully Furnished,m just bring a toothbrush! No HOA. Quiet street. Built for views of downtown Phoenix, the Buttes, South Mountain, 4 peaks. Back yard is your own private Camelback hike! Rare to find hillside living with 3,800 sqft of primary rooms on one level that includes direct Garage access. Downstairs is 1,570 sq ft of Guest bedrooms and large game room. A Separate 800sqft 2bedroom guest house w/FULL kitchen, living room, bath, laundry & Amazing views. Expansive view patio & deck with outdoor kitchen, gas fire-pit, misting & heaters. Formal dining and gorgeous 800 gallon salt water tank. Theater/office with adjoining bar and a full wine room. Master: Wake to views! Master with views and two large wall mounted flat screen TVs, one with headset... everyone wins!. Dressing Room in addition to large master closet. Downstairs is huge Game/Bonus Room with pool table. Additional en-suite bedroom plus an office with built-in and private garage. Top of the line water softener system was recently added. Sophisticated automation and security system. Be sure to see the pool at night as fiber optics create stars which reflect against a backdrop of city lights, as well as illuminated "flip flops" on the steps. Powder room custom sink by Coyote Glass is lit from bottom according to an automated schedule creating an amazing statement.