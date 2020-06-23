All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5626 E WONDERVIEW Road
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:06 PM

5626 E WONDERVIEW Road

5626 East Wonderview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5626 East Wonderview Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
wine room
Available for lease June 1: Privately gated estate sitting high on Camelback Mountain. Fully Furnished,m just bring a toothbrush! No HOA. Quiet street. Built for views of downtown Phoenix, the Buttes, South Mountain, 4 peaks. Back yard is your own private Camelback hike! Rare to find hillside living with 3,800 sqft of primary rooms on one level that includes direct Garage access. Downstairs is 1,570 sq ft of Guest bedrooms and large game room. A Separate 800sqft 2bedroom guest house w/FULL kitchen, living room, bath, laundry & Amazing views. Expansive view patio & deck with outdoor kitchen, gas fire-pit, misting & heaters. Formal dining and gorgeous 800 gallon salt water tank. Theater/office with adjoining bar and a full wine room. Master: Wake to views! Master with views and two large wall mounted flat screen TVs, one with headset... everyone wins!. Dressing Room in addition to large master closet. Downstairs is huge Game/Bonus Room with pool table. Additional en-suite bedroom plus an office with built-in and private garage. Top of the line water softener system was recently added. Sophisticated automation and security system. Be sure to see the pool at night as fiber optics create stars which reflect against a backdrop of city lights, as well as illuminated "flip flops" on the steps. Powder room custom sink by Coyote Glass is lit from bottom according to an automated schedule creating an amazing statement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road have any available units?
5626 E WONDERVIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road have?
Some of 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
5626 E WONDERVIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road offers parking.
Does 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road have a pool?
Yes, 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road has a pool.
Does 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5626 E WONDERVIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Capital Place by Mark-Taylor
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College