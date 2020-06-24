All apartments in Phoenix
5625 N 45th St
5625 N 45th St

5625 North 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5625 North 45th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Praying Monk in your back yard - Property Id: 108816

Cheers~
Duffy
You will love this retro 3 bed/2ba nestled at the nose of Camelback Mountain. Wake up to unobstructed, breath-taking sunrises over Praying Monk as you enjoy coffee in your half acre back garden with large pool and tiered decking. Kitchen has eat-in area and office space, lots of cabinets, large pantry and around the corner a separate tv/living room with views of the Quartz Ridge Mountains by Piestewa Peak. Original retro bathrooms and small walkin master closet, plus a little bonus room off the master. Garage for one car and plenty of parking in the driveway at the end of a quiet cul de sac in this well located neighborhood. Easy access to Camelback Mountain Echo Canyon trails; a short drive north to Tatum/Lincoln and south to AJs, The Village, The Henry etc at 44th & Camelback. Perfect for relocation/in-between renos. It's a great nearly-PV location w/out the PV premium.
Pets allowed -
Lease only, please no sales calls.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108816
Property Id 108816

(RLNE4790690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5625 N 45th St have any available units?
5625 N 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5625 N 45th St have?
Some of 5625 N 45th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5625 N 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
5625 N 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 N 45th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5625 N 45th St is pet friendly.
Does 5625 N 45th St offer parking?
Yes, 5625 N 45th St offers parking.
Does 5625 N 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5625 N 45th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 N 45th St have a pool?
Yes, 5625 N 45th St has a pool.
Does 5625 N 45th St have accessible units?
No, 5625 N 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 N 45th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5625 N 45th St has units with dishwashers.
