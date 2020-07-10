All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 3 2020 at 8:07 PM

5537 East Sandra Terrace

5537 East Sandra Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5537 East Sandra Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home with opens with vaulted ceiling, tile flooring, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and fresh white cabinets! Neutral color tones that will enhance all furnishings and fireplaces in the living room and family room. Your large Master Bedroom includes a huge walk-in closet and an updated master bathroom with a garden tub, and walk-in shower. Enjoy time outdoors in your fenced and heated diving pool and jacuzzi! 2-car garage. Close to great food and entertainment! **Pool service and pest control included**

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5537 East Sandra Terrace have any available units?
5537 East Sandra Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5537 East Sandra Terrace have?
Some of 5537 East Sandra Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5537 East Sandra Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5537 East Sandra Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5537 East Sandra Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5537 East Sandra Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5537 East Sandra Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5537 East Sandra Terrace offers parking.
Does 5537 East Sandra Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5537 East Sandra Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5537 East Sandra Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5537 East Sandra Terrace has a pool.
Does 5537 East Sandra Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5537 East Sandra Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5537 East Sandra Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5537 East Sandra Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

