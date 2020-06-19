All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
5529 West Jones Avenue
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:02 PM

5529 West Jones Avenue

5529 West Jones Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5529 West Jones Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5529 West Jones Avenue have any available units?
5529 West Jones Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5529 West Jones Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5529 West Jones Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5529 West Jones Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5529 West Jones Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5529 West Jones Avenue offer parking?
No, 5529 West Jones Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5529 West Jones Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5529 West Jones Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5529 West Jones Avenue have a pool?
No, 5529 West Jones Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5529 West Jones Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5529 West Jones Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5529 West Jones Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5529 West Jones Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5529 West Jones Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5529 West Jones Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

