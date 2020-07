5528 E SHEENA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

***GORGEOUS, SINGLE LEVEL 4 BEDROOM,3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE IN PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY*** THIS HOME TRULY SHOWS LIKE A MODEL!! IMMACULATE REMODEL. NEARLY EVERYTHING IS NEWER, INCLUDING NEWER FURNISHINGS AND BEDROOM SETS. THE MODERN, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 12 FT CEILINGS MAKES THE HOME FEEL VERY OPEN & LIGHT. THE SPACIOUS KITCHEN FEATURES ELEGANT WHITE CABINETS WITH STAINLESS PULLS, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEWER GORGEOUS, GRANITE WITH A BEAUTIFUL CENTER ISLAND. THE EXTRA LARGE FAMILY ROOM IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO JUST RELAX BY THE GAS FIREPLACE OR WATCH AN EVENT ON THE LARGE TV WHILE AT THE KITCHEN TABLE, CENTER ISLAND OR ONE OF THE LUXURY COUCHES. THE HOME FEATURES NEW CUSTOM ELEGANT WOOD LIKE PORCELAIN TILE, UPGRADED CARPET AND NEWER PAINT THROUGHOUT. THE MASTER SUITE HAS DUEL SINKS, RARE DUAL MASTER WALK IN CLOSETS, UPGRADED SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER AND A PRIVATE EXIT TO THE OUTDOOR PATIO. THIS HUGE 12,000 SQ. FOOT LOT FEATURES A RESORT STYLE BACKYARD WITH A SPARKLING REFURBISHED POOL, EXTENDED PATIO WITH PRIVATE JACUZZI, GRASS PLAY AREA AND PATIO FURNITURE TO ENJOY THE GORGEOUS SUNSETS.

EXCELLENT LOCATION NEAR KIERLAND, MAYO HOSPITAL, PARADISE VALLEY MALL, SCHOOLS, GROCERY, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, WORLD CLASS GOLF, PARKS WITH PLAY EQUIPMENT, TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURTS AND BASEBALL FIELDS.

THIS LUXURY, FURNISHED RENTAL IS TURNKEY AND READY FOR GUESTS!!