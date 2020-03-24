5438 W Roanoke Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large lot with large back yard and 2 car carport. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout with ceiling fans. The kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. One pet under 20 pounds OK w/ $45 pet rent--no cats. No Section 8.



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $1099 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.