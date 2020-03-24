All apartments in Phoenix
5438 W Roanoke Ave
5438 W Roanoke Ave

5438 West Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5438 West Roanoke Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large lot with large back yard and 2 car carport. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout with ceiling fans. The kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. One pet under 20 pounds OK w/ $45 pet rent--no cats. No Section 8.

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $1099 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5438 W Roanoke Ave have any available units?
5438 W Roanoke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5438 W Roanoke Ave have?
Some of 5438 W Roanoke Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5438 W Roanoke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5438 W Roanoke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 W Roanoke Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5438 W Roanoke Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5438 W Roanoke Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5438 W Roanoke Ave offers parking.
Does 5438 W Roanoke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5438 W Roanoke Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 W Roanoke Ave have a pool?
No, 5438 W Roanoke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5438 W Roanoke Ave have accessible units?
No, 5438 W Roanoke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 W Roanoke Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5438 W Roanoke Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

