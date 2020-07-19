5422 W FULTON Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home, built in 2018, in the heart of Southwest Phoenix, 85043. Upgraded flooring throughout the entire home. Home comes with stainless-steel appliances, a 2-car garage. Laminate on the 1st floor and carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Spacious floor plan. Laundry upstairs with full size W&D. Minutes to downtown Phoenix and the I-10 freeway and future 202 freeway. Home has a small private back yard. VIDEO TOUR OF HOME - CLICK ON ''Click to View'' link above photos