5413 W Warner St

Amenities
Be the first to live in this two story spacious three bed in Riverbend! Downstairs offers all grey wood vinyl planking flooring with open concept great room/kitchen. Kitchen includes all stainless steel/black appliances and granite counter tops. Downstairs 1/2 bath features pedestal sink. Carpeted stairs lead to three very large bedrooms, laundry room and guest bath. Same wood vinyl planking in laundry and upstairs baths. Master suite includes a walk in closet with built ins; private bath and separate toilet room. Small rock side yard and two car garage. Sorry no pets or section 8.
Base rent does not include monthly admin fee of 5%. $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over.
Range/Stove
Washer/Dryer In Unit