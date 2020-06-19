All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

5413 W Warner St

5413 West Warner Street · No Longer Available
Location

5413 West Warner Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b78c9d101d ----
Be the first to live in this two story spacious three bed in Riverbend! Downstairs offers all grey wood vinyl planking flooring with open concept great room/kitchen. Kitchen includes all stainless steel/black appliances and granite counter tops. Downstairs 1/2 bath features pedestal sink. Carpeted stairs lead to three very large bedrooms, laundry room and guest bath. Same wood vinyl planking in laundry and upstairs baths. Master suite includes a walk in closet with built ins; private bath and separate toilet room. Small rock side yard and two car garage. Sorry no pets or section 8.

Base rent does not include monthly admin fee of 5%. $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over.

Range/Stove
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 W Warner St have any available units?
5413 W Warner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5413 W Warner St have?
Some of 5413 W Warner St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5413 W Warner St currently offering any rent specials?
5413 W Warner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 W Warner St pet-friendly?
No, 5413 W Warner St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5413 W Warner St offer parking?
Yes, 5413 W Warner St offers parking.
Does 5413 W Warner St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5413 W Warner St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 W Warner St have a pool?
No, 5413 W Warner St does not have a pool.
Does 5413 W Warner St have accessible units?
No, 5413 W Warner St does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 W Warner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5413 W Warner St does not have units with dishwashers.

