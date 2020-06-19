5413 W Warner St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b78c9d101d ----

Be the first to live in this two story spacious three bed in Riverbend! Downstairs offers all grey wood vinyl planking flooring with open concept great room/kitchen. Kitchen includes all stainless steel/black appliances and granite counter tops. Downstairs 1/2 bath features pedestal sink. Carpeted stairs lead to three very large bedrooms, laundry room and guest bath. Same wood vinyl planking in laundry and upstairs baths. Master suite includes a walk in closet with built ins; private bath and separate toilet room. Small rock side yard and two car garage. Sorry no pets or section 8.



Base rent does not include monthly admin fee of 5%. $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over.



Range/Stove

Washer/Dryer In Unit