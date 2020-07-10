All apartments in Phoenix
5331 Burton Drive
5331 Burton Drive

5331 West Burton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5331 West Burton Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
Property Amenities
garage
Home features 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, Great Room, and 2 car garage. Kitchen offers breakfast bar, over the range microwave, and 18' ceramic tile.

**No Pets**

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5331 Burton Drive have any available units?
5331 Burton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5331 Burton Drive have?
Some of 5331 Burton Drive's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5331 Burton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5331 Burton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5331 Burton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5331 Burton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5331 Burton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5331 Burton Drive offers parking.
Does 5331 Burton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5331 Burton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5331 Burton Drive have a pool?
No, 5331 Burton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5331 Burton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5331 Burton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5331 Burton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5331 Burton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

