All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3

5321 West Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5321 West Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98d18450a5 ---- Amazing 22 plus garage, apartment in Maryvale! This second level unit has been completely redone! New flooring! New Paint! Remodeled bathrooms! Ceiling fans! Spacious! Large bedrooms, oversized kitchen and dining area, large living area. Simply Beautiful! Ready for you to move in today! They don\'t get better than this! STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: tile, plank vinyl flooring GARAGE/PARKING: One Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, oven/range PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1973 YARD: Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 have any available units?
5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 have?
Some of 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5321 W Campbell Ave Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College