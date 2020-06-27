5310 W DESPERADO Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous home sweet home in North Phoenix. Custom color palette and flooring throughout. Great room has entertainment niche and built in shelving. Eat in kitchen is complete with granite counters, center island, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Large loft resides at top of stairs! Master suite has plush carpeting, ceiling fan, and picture windows. 3/4 ensuite with frameless shower and dual sink vanity. Spacious walk in closet! Resort style backyard features a sparkling pool + spa, desert landscaping, built in BBQ, and extended covered patio with plenty of room for dining alfresco! This home is sure to go fast, so come see it today!