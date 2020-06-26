Rent Calculator
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM
5306 N 8TH Avenue
5306 North 8th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5306 North 8th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath or 3 bedroom with a home office. RV gate, big backyard, 2 car garage and location. Close shopping, dining, and bus line.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5306 N 8TH Avenue have any available units?
5306 N 8TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5306 N 8TH Avenue have?
Some of 5306 N 8TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5306 N 8TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5306 N 8TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 N 8TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5306 N 8TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5306 N 8TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5306 N 8TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 5306 N 8TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5306 N 8TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 N 8TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 5306 N 8TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5306 N 8TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5306 N 8TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 N 8TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5306 N 8TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
