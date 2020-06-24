All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5230 E HERRERA Drive
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:04 PM

5230 E HERRERA Drive

5230 East Herrera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5230 East Herrera Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful one story with great open floor plan .3 bedrooms & office . Office open to living room. 3 car garage . great location . close to 101 &51 freeways next to Desert Ridge shopping center & Hotel Marriott and Golf course. Desirable Desert Ridge location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 E HERRERA Drive have any available units?
5230 E HERRERA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5230 E HERRERA Drive have?
Some of 5230 E HERRERA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5230 E HERRERA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5230 E HERRERA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 E HERRERA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5230 E HERRERA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5230 E HERRERA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5230 E HERRERA Drive offers parking.
Does 5230 E HERRERA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5230 E HERRERA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 E HERRERA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5230 E HERRERA Drive has a pool.
Does 5230 E HERRERA Drive have accessible units?
No, 5230 E HERRERA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 E HERRERA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5230 E HERRERA Drive has units with dishwashers.
