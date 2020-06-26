All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
5227 W El Cortez Trail
5227 W El Cortez Trail

5227 W El Cortez Trl · No Longer Available
Location

5227 W El Cortez Trl, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath home in Stetson Valley with mountain views and located on one of the few premier private lots that back to a stunning greenbelt and no neighbors behind you! This spacious home is move-in ready with a large upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and walk-in pantry. All bedrooms are upstairs with their own bath, plus second floor laundry! Bonus Office/bedroom on main floor. Friendly/quiet neighborhood in highly desireable north Phoenix area. Norterra shopping and convient necessity shopping less than two miles east or west. Security system available to occupant, soft water RO system included, zero maintenance yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 W El Cortez Trail have any available units?
5227 W El Cortez Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5227 W El Cortez Trail have?
Some of 5227 W El Cortez Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5227 W El Cortez Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5227 W El Cortez Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 W El Cortez Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5227 W El Cortez Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5227 W El Cortez Trail offer parking?
No, 5227 W El Cortez Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5227 W El Cortez Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5227 W El Cortez Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 W El Cortez Trail have a pool?
No, 5227 W El Cortez Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5227 W El Cortez Trail have accessible units?
No, 5227 W El Cortez Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 W El Cortez Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5227 W El Cortez Trail has units with dishwashers.
