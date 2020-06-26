5227 W El Cortez Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath home in Stetson Valley with mountain views and located on one of the few premier private lots that back to a stunning greenbelt and no neighbors behind you! This spacious home is move-in ready with a large upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and walk-in pantry. All bedrooms are upstairs with their own bath, plus second floor laundry! Bonus Office/bedroom on main floor. Friendly/quiet neighborhood in highly desireable north Phoenix area. Norterra shopping and convient necessity shopping less than two miles east or west. Security system available to occupant, soft water RO system included, zero maintenance yard.