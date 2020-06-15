5222 East Windsor Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Windsor Apartments is literally located at the junction and/or limits of Arcadia, Phoenix and Scottsdale! Your Uber ride for Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale downtown is about $10 or less! You won't get a better location for the price!



Windsor Apartments is newly remodeled to modern needs and look. The remodeled complex tucked away nicely in the middle of the gentrifying community of Arcadia and Scottsdale. Located just off of Thomas and 52th street, you are minutes from some of Arcadia's best restaurants and bars.



Nearby Amenities/Bars/Restaurants:



The Vig Arcadia

The Porch

OHSO Brewery

La Grande Orange

Postino

Ingo's Tasty Food

North Italia

Chelsea's Kitchen

Doughbird

The Henry

Sip Coffee & Beer Garage

Gino's East

Nook

Cheeseburgers & Beer

Tacos Tequila Whiskey

The Madison Improvement Club

Camelback Corridor

Biltmore Fashion Park

Scottsdale Fashion Square



We are happy to offer this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a nice and open floor plan. It has an open kitchen design to give you plenty of room to cook. Deep well sink with granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets with modern designer lighting, new ceramic flooring, and a remodeled bathroom. This remodeled apartment even has a front access to the pool.



This complex does not have high turn over, so when a unit becomes available, you want to seize the opportunity.



I look forward to meeting you!!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5222-e-windsor-ave-phoenix-az-85008-usa-unit-5/9a094aae-af05-459f-b65d-e9e29c593697



