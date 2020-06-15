5222 East Windsor Avenue

Amenities
Windsor Apartments is literally located at the junction and/or limits of Arcadia, Phoenix and Scottsdale! Your Uber ride for Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale downtown is about $10 or less! You won't get a better location for the price!
Windsor Apartments is newly remodeled to modern needs and look. The remodeled complex tucked away nicely in the middle of the gentrifying community of Arcadia and Scottsdale. Located just off of Thomas and 52th street, you are minutes from some of Arcadia's best restaurants and bars.
Nearby Amenities/Bars/Restaurants:
The Vig Arcadia
The Porch
OHSO Brewery
La Grande Orange
Postino
Ingo's Tasty Food
North Italia
Chelsea's Kitchen
Doughbird
The Henry
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
Gino's East
Nook
Cheeseburgers & Beer
Tacos Tequila Whiskey
The Madison Improvement Club
Camelback Corridor
Biltmore Fashion Park
Scottsdale Fashion Square
We are happy to offer this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a nice and open floor plan. It has an open kitchen design to give you plenty of room to cook. Deep well sink with granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets with modern designer lighting, new ceramic flooring, and a remodeled bathroom. This remodeled apartment even has a front access to the pool.
This complex does not have high turn over, so when a unit becomes available, you want to seize the opportunity.
I look forward to meeting you!!
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5222-e-windsor-ave-phoenix-az-85008-usa-unit-5/9a094aae-af05-459f-b65d-e9e29c593697
