Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

5222 East Windsor Avenue

5222 East Windsor Avenue · (855) 351-0683
Location

5222 East Windsor Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Orangedale Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Windsor Apartments is literally located at the junction and/or limits of Arcadia, Phoenix and Scottsdale! Your Uber ride for Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale downtown is about $10 or less! You won't get a better location for the price!

Windsor Apartments is newly remodeled to modern needs and look. The remodeled complex tucked away nicely in the middle of the gentrifying community of Arcadia and Scottsdale. Located just off of Thomas and 52th street, you are minutes from some of Arcadia's best restaurants and bars.

Nearby Amenities/Bars/Restaurants:

The Vig Arcadia
The Porch
OHSO Brewery
La Grande Orange
Postino
Ingo's Tasty Food
North Italia
Chelsea's Kitchen
Doughbird
The Henry
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
Gino's East
Nook
Cheeseburgers & Beer
Tacos Tequila Whiskey
The Madison Improvement Club
Camelback Corridor
Biltmore Fashion Park
Scottsdale Fashion Square

We are happy to offer this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a nice and open floor plan. It has an open kitchen design to give you plenty of room to cook. Deep well sink with granite counter tops, white shaker cabinets with modern designer lighting, new ceramic flooring, and a remodeled bathroom. This remodeled apartment even has a front access to the pool.

This complex does not have high turn over, so when a unit becomes available, you want to seize the opportunity.

I look forward to meeting you!!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5222-e-windsor-ave-phoenix-az-85008-usa-unit-5/9a094aae-af05-459f-b65d-e9e29c593697

(RLNE5824578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5222 East Windsor Avenue have any available units?
5222 East Windsor Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5222 East Windsor Avenue have?
Some of 5222 East Windsor Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5222 East Windsor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5222 East Windsor Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5222 East Windsor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5222 East Windsor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5222 East Windsor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5222 East Windsor Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5222 East Windsor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5222 East Windsor Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5222 East Windsor Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5222 East Windsor Avenue has a pool.
Does 5222 East Windsor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5222 East Windsor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5222 East Windsor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5222 East Windsor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
