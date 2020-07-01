All apartments in Phoenix
5202 W Pecan Rd
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:46 AM

5202 W Pecan Rd

5202 West Pecan Road · No Longer Available
Location

5202 West Pecan Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
River Walk Villages

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Laveen! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home is located in a quaint community in Laveen. House has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen, family room, breakfast bar, covered patio, and a portion of grass in the backyard! Close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. No Pets. Section 8 Accepted.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $300 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1,299 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 W Pecan Rd have any available units?
5202 W Pecan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 W Pecan Rd have?
Some of 5202 W Pecan Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 W Pecan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5202 W Pecan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 W Pecan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5202 W Pecan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5202 W Pecan Rd offer parking?
No, 5202 W Pecan Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5202 W Pecan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 W Pecan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 W Pecan Rd have a pool?
No, 5202 W Pecan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5202 W Pecan Rd have accessible units?
No, 5202 W Pecan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 W Pecan Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 W Pecan Rd has units with dishwashers.

