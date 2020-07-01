5202 W Pecan Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 internet access

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Laveen! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home is located in a quaint community in Laveen. House has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen, family room, breakfast bar, covered patio, and a portion of grass in the backyard! Close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. No Pets. Section 8 Accepted.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $300 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1,299 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!