520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub volleyball court

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse for Rent - Newly remodeled!! Great 1 level townhouse nestled just off the 101. 2 bedrooms both with walk in closets, 3 patio areas, storage on-site, dining area and includes fridge, washer and dryer. All brand new stainless steal appliances. Brand new everything, new cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, full paint, gorgeous wood like tile installed. All new windows, blinds, lighting, toilets, ceiling fans. Community has great grass areas for walking pets, 2 community pools, 2 hot tubs, and a volleyball area. This property is located right off 7th Avenue with easy access to the 101, shopping, restaurants, a school around the corner and so much more. Come, Show, Rent today!!!



(RLNE5433430)