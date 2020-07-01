All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8

520 W Tonopah Dr · No Longer Available
Location

520 W Tonopah Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse for Rent - Newly remodeled!! Great 1 level townhouse nestled just off the 101. 2 bedrooms both with walk in closets, 3 patio areas, storage on-site, dining area and includes fridge, washer and dryer. All brand new stainless steal appliances. Brand new everything, new cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, full paint, gorgeous wood like tile installed. All new windows, blinds, lighting, toilets, ceiling fans. Community has great grass areas for walking pets, 2 community pools, 2 hot tubs, and a volleyball area. This property is located right off 7th Avenue with easy access to the 101, shopping, restaurants, a school around the corner and so much more. Come, Show, Rent today!!!

(RLNE5433430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 have any available units?
520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 have?
Some of 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 offer parking?
No, 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 does not offer parking.
Does 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 have a pool?
Yes, 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 has a pool.
Does 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 W. Tonopah Drive, Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.

