5126 E SHOMI Street
Last updated September 21 2019 at 12:09 AM
5126 E SHOMI Street
5126 East Shomi Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5126 East Shomi Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT IN THIS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE. LARGE BACKYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5126 E SHOMI Street have any available units?
5126 E SHOMI Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5126 E SHOMI Street have?
Some of 5126 E SHOMI Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5126 E SHOMI Street currently offering any rent specials?
5126 E SHOMI Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 E SHOMI Street pet-friendly?
No, 5126 E SHOMI Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5126 E SHOMI Street offer parking?
Yes, 5126 E SHOMI Street offers parking.
Does 5126 E SHOMI Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5126 E SHOMI Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 E SHOMI Street have a pool?
No, 5126 E SHOMI Street does not have a pool.
Does 5126 E SHOMI Street have accessible units?
No, 5126 E SHOMI Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 E SHOMI Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5126 E SHOMI Street has units with dishwashers.
