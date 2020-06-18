5121 East Wallace Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

wow! stunning premium single level 4/2 scottsdale home with custom hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counters, vaulted ceilings, split master with huge walk in closet, weekly pool service and landscaping included, huge over sized backyard, 2 car garage, great nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.