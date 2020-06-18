All apartments in Phoenix
5121 East Wallace Avenue

5121 East Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5121 East Wallace Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
wow! stunning premium single level 4/2 scottsdale home with custom hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counters, vaulted ceilings, split master with huge walk in closet, weekly pool service and landscaping included, huge over sized backyard, 2 car garage, great nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 East Wallace Avenue have any available units?
5121 East Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5121 East Wallace Avenue have?
Some of 5121 East Wallace Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 East Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5121 East Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 East Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5121 East Wallace Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5121 East Wallace Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5121 East Wallace Avenue offers parking.
Does 5121 East Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 East Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 East Wallace Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5121 East Wallace Avenue has a pool.
Does 5121 East Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5121 East Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 East Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 East Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

