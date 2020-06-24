510 W GRANADA Road

Amenities

Tudor home in the heart of the Willo neighborhood--a perennially featured phoenix neighborhood. This home has the perfect blend of modern updates, character, and charm. White kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters. Fridge and stove are recessed to maximize floor space. Hardwood flooring throughout. Large front porch covered in Satillo tile perfect for enjoying sunsets. Backyard has an exceptional covered patio off of a large pool surrounded by lush landscaping, an entertainer's dream. Renovated Casita in the back yard with vaulted ceilings and hardwood flooring--perfect for a home office or guest. Willo is in close proximity to downtown Phoenix attractions and the Roosevelt Arts District.