All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 510 W GRANADA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
510 W GRANADA Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

510 W GRANADA Road

510 West Granada Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Willo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

510 West Granada Road, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Willo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Tudor home in the heart of the Willo neighborhood--a perennially featured phoenix neighborhood. This home has the perfect blend of modern updates, character, and charm. White kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters. Fridge and stove are recessed to maximize floor space. Hardwood flooring throughout. Large front porch covered in Satillo tile perfect for enjoying sunsets. Backyard has an exceptional covered patio off of a large pool surrounded by lush landscaping, an entertainer's dream. Renovated Casita in the back yard with vaulted ceilings and hardwood flooring--perfect for a home office or guest. Willo is in close proximity to downtown Phoenix attractions and the Roosevelt Arts District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 W GRANADA Road have any available units?
510 W GRANADA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 W GRANADA Road have?
Some of 510 W GRANADA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 W GRANADA Road currently offering any rent specials?
510 W GRANADA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 W GRANADA Road pet-friendly?
No, 510 W GRANADA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 510 W GRANADA Road offer parking?
No, 510 W GRANADA Road does not offer parking.
Does 510 W GRANADA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 W GRANADA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 W GRANADA Road have a pool?
Yes, 510 W GRANADA Road has a pool.
Does 510 W GRANADA Road have accessible units?
No, 510 W GRANADA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 510 W GRANADA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 W GRANADA Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College