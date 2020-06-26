5041 E PEAK VIEW Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Looks Like a Model Home: This fabulous 4 bdrm plus loft,2 1/2 ba home has been Freshly painted and is impeccable both inside and out. Lge LR., DR. and spectacular gourmet kitchen with island and breakfast area with cherry cabinets, granite counters and all stainless steel appliances. All baths have tile and granite. The upstairs has 4 lge bdrms and loft area with beautiful wide wood plank flooring. This wonderful home has been professionally landscaped front and back and the yard also has a huge built in pool to enjoy those Summer days! Great Tatum Ranch neighborhood with walking and bike paths. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.