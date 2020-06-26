All apartments in Phoenix
5041 E PEAK VIEW Road

5041 East Peak View Road · No Longer Available
Location

5041 East Peak View Road, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Looks Like a Model Home: This fabulous 4 bdrm plus loft,2 1/2 ba home has been Freshly painted and is impeccable both inside and out. Lge LR., DR. and spectacular gourmet kitchen with island and breakfast area with cherry cabinets, granite counters and all stainless steel appliances. All baths have tile and granite. The upstairs has 4 lge bdrms and loft area with beautiful wide wood plank flooring. This wonderful home has been professionally landscaped front and back and the yard also has a huge built in pool to enjoy those Summer days! Great Tatum Ranch neighborhood with walking and bike paths. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road have any available units?
5041 E PEAK VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road have?
Some of 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
5041 E PEAK VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road offer parking?
No, 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road does not offer parking.
Does 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road have a pool?
Yes, 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road has a pool.
Does 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5041 E PEAK VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
