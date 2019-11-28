All apartments in Phoenix
5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue
5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue

5040 East Emile Zola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5040 East Emile Zola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this STUNNING newly updated, open concept home that sits on a HUGE corner lot & cul-de-sac street w/ very little traffic & plenty of privacy. Huge concrete pad for RV, pods, motorized toys or sport court. Light & bright great room is enormous! Newer stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms boasts dual sinks & spacious linen closets. Vaulted ceilings. Fans in every room. 4 truly oversized bedrooms & a desirable split floor plan. The master suite has 2 fabulous closets, one is an extraordinary 9'x12'! Gorgeous, high end cherry laminate floors & no carpet anywhere! Terrific low maintenance backyard w/ grassy area & an oversized covered patio that is perfect for all your entertaining needs. Dual pane windows & doors. No HOA. Dog door installed. 18 MONTH MIN lease term required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have any available units?
5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have?
Some of 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have a pool?
No, 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
