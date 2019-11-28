5040 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You'll love this STUNNING newly updated, open concept home that sits on a HUGE corner lot & cul-de-sac street w/ very little traffic & plenty of privacy. Huge concrete pad for RV, pods, motorized toys or sport court. Light & bright great room is enormous! Newer stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms boasts dual sinks & spacious linen closets. Vaulted ceilings. Fans in every room. 4 truly oversized bedrooms & a desirable split floor plan. The master suite has 2 fabulous closets, one is an extraordinary 9'x12'! Gorgeous, high end cherry laminate floors & no carpet anywhere! Terrific low maintenance backyard w/ grassy area & an oversized covered patio that is perfect for all your entertaining needs. Dual pane windows & doors. No HOA. Dog door installed. 18 MONTH MIN lease term required.