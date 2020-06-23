All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5020 S. 20th Place

5020 South 20th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5020 South 20th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are E. Broadway Road & S. 24th Street
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Sq Footage: 765
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

----------------------------------------
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom remodeled conveniently located Phoenix home. This home features new paint throughout, tile flooring throughout, kitchen and bathroom and upgraded carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen includes extra cabinets and large counter top space, electric range and refrigerator. Large backyard with separate storage room.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 S. 20th Place have any available units?
5020 S. 20th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5020 S. 20th Place have?
Some of 5020 S. 20th Place's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5020 S. 20th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5020 S. 20th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 S. 20th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5020 S. 20th Place is pet friendly.
Does 5020 S. 20th Place offer parking?
No, 5020 S. 20th Place does not offer parking.
Does 5020 S. 20th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 S. 20th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 S. 20th Place have a pool?
No, 5020 S. 20th Place does not have a pool.
Does 5020 S. 20th Place have accessible units?
No, 5020 S. 20th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 S. 20th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 S. 20th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
