5020 S. 20th Place

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are E. Broadway Road & S. 24th Street

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Sq Footage: 765

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



----------------------------------------

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom remodeled conveniently located Phoenix home. This home features new paint throughout, tile flooring throughout, kitchen and bathroom and upgraded carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen includes extra cabinets and large counter top space, electric range and refrigerator. Large backyard with separate storage room.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.