Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court carport clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool cc payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym pet friendly bike storage business center concierge e-payments

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Open the gates to your personal oasis at Carlyle at South Mountain Apartments, where an elegant driveway lined with palm trees reveals stunning Spanish-style architecture and sprawling greenspaces. When you rent your next home in this community, you will enjoy picturesque views and access to the best hiking and biking trails in Phoenix, AZ. Situated in the foothills of the South Mountain Preserve, these one, two and three bedroom apartments offer the lifestyle you crave in the heart of Ahwatukee.



Come home to a spacious floor plan, designed to provide plenty of room for relaxation. Cook your favorite meal in the kitchen, complete with modern light fixtures, black appliances and white cabinetry. A separate dining area delivers a comfortable area to savor your dishes, while a large living room offers an ideal space to unwind. Hardwood-style flooring adds a classic feel to some apartments. Step outside to relax on your private patio or balcony, or get cozy next to the fireplace in select models. Enjoy the added convenience of an in-home washer and dryer set, massive closets and additional storage.



When you are not relaxing at home or exploring the great outdoors, compete on the basketball court or break a sweat in the twenty-four-hour fitness center. Find relief from the heat with a dip in one of four resort-style pools. Shop at nearby Arizona Mills Mall, or grab a meal at a local restaurant such as The Bagel Man or Los Taquitos.



Visit Carlyle at South Mountain Apartments today.