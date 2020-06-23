501 N 13th Street

Amenities
Why Rent an Apartment when you can have a Brand New Home with a 2 Car Garage in the perfect location? Historic charm & gorgeous finishes in this Duplex design. Main house is available, 1,646sf. Large open greatroom plan & wood-look porcelain ceramic floors. Kitchen: white shaker cabinets, quartz counters/island decorative arabesque vintage glass backsplash & stainless appliances. Baths have ceramic tile surrounds with deco-glass accents & floating vanities. Dual pane Low E windows have wood sills & casing for a classic look. Upstairs Master bedroom: separate split AC system for efficiency, large walk in closet & spectacular city views. Separate Suite is above garage-private entry with grand staircase (Not available)