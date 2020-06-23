All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 501 N 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
501 N 13th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

501 N 13th Street

501 North 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

501 North 13th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Why Rent an Apartment when you can have a Brand New Home with a 2 Car Garage in the perfect location? Historic charm & gorgeous finishes in this Duplex design. Main house is available, 1,646sf. Large open greatroom plan & wood-look porcelain ceramic floors. Kitchen: white shaker cabinets, quartz counters/island decorative arabesque vintage glass backsplash & stainless appliances. Baths have ceramic tile surrounds with deco-glass accents & floating vanities. Dual pane Low E windows have wood sills & casing for a classic look. Upstairs Master bedroom: separate split AC system for efficiency, large walk in closet & spectacular city views. Separate Suite is above garage-private entry with grand staircase (Not available)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 N 13th Street have any available units?
501 N 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 N 13th Street have?
Some of 501 N 13th Street's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 N 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 N 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 N 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 N 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 501 N 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 N 13th Street does offer parking.
Does 501 N 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 N 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 N 13th Street have a pool?
No, 501 N 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 N 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 501 N 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 N 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 N 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Capital Place by Mark-Taylor
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College