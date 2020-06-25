All apartments in Phoenix
4925 N 108th Ave
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

4925 N 108th Ave

4925 North 108th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4925 North 108th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Camelback Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
3 bed/2.5 bath, 2 car garage home. Open plan 1st floor with great sight-lines from every space, good size bedrooms & storage capability, neutral paint & carpet, custom wood blinds & ceiling fans throughout. Large master bedroom with room for a sitting area, and an in-suite master bath with soaking tub. The backyard is low maintenance with synthetic grass, a fire pit, and a paver-brick covered patio with a ceiling fan. Close to the community park, Camelback Ranch Sports complex (Baseball spring training!), Dust Devil skate park, and very close to the Arizona Cardinals stadium, and the 101 & I10 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 N 108th Ave have any available units?
4925 N 108th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 N 108th Ave have?
Some of 4925 N 108th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 N 108th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4925 N 108th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 N 108th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4925 N 108th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4925 N 108th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4925 N 108th Ave offers parking.
Does 4925 N 108th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4925 N 108th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 N 108th Ave have a pool?
No, 4925 N 108th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4925 N 108th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4925 N 108th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 N 108th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 N 108th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
