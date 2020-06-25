4925 N 108th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

3 bed/2.5 bath, 2 car garage home. Open plan 1st floor with great sight-lines from every space, good size bedrooms & storage capability, neutral paint & carpet, custom wood blinds & ceiling fans throughout. Large master bedroom with room for a sitting area, and an in-suite master bath with soaking tub. The backyard is low maintenance with synthetic grass, a fire pit, and a paver-brick covered patio with a ceiling fan. Close to the community park, Camelback Ranch Sports complex (Baseball spring training!), Dust Devil skate park, and very close to the Arizona Cardinals stadium, and the 101 & I10 freeways.