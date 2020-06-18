4912 N 46TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool table bbq/grill hot tub

Updated Arcadia Ranch with paver front courtyard area for entertainning. Clean Lines, Open Living Spaces, Open Kitchen with (GE Monogram SS Appliances), Vaulted ceiling in Family Room, Dual Living Spaces with one positioned as a Billiard Room. Split Master, Large hosting a fabulous Master walk-in closet and upgraded Master Bath. Nice size secondary Bedrooms, Large Grassy backyard with above-ground heated spa. . . paver patio partially covered. Outstanding Camelback Mountain Views. If Arcadia Proper is where ou want to be - walking distance to The Henry, AJ's and The Village - then this home is a home SEE!!!