4912 N 46TH Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4912 N 46TH Street

4912 North 46th Street · (480) 688-2747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4912 North 46th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Updated Arcadia Ranch with paver front courtyard area for entertainning. Clean Lines, Open Living Spaces, Open Kitchen with (GE Monogram SS Appliances), Vaulted ceiling in Family Room, Dual Living Spaces with one positioned as a Billiard Room. Split Master, Large hosting a fabulous Master walk-in closet and upgraded Master Bath. Nice size secondary Bedrooms, Large Grassy backyard with above-ground heated spa. . . paver patio partially covered. Outstanding Camelback Mountain Views. If Arcadia Proper is where ou want to be - walking distance to The Henry, AJ's and The Village - then this home is a home SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 N 46TH Street have any available units?
4912 N 46TH Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 N 46TH Street have?
Some of 4912 N 46TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 N 46TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4912 N 46TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 N 46TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4912 N 46TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4912 N 46TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4912 N 46TH Street does offer parking.
Does 4912 N 46TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 N 46TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 N 46TH Street have a pool?
No, 4912 N 46TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4912 N 46TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4912 N 46TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 N 46TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4912 N 46TH Street has units with dishwashers.
