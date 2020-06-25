4862 E CALLE REDONDA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming ranch style home located in the heart of Arcadia Proper. This completely remodeled, fully furnished home includes 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nestled in a highly desirable neighborhood in Arcadia Meadows, this home has everything to offer. Enjoy the exquisite chef's kitchen with white shaker cabinets and cascading quartz countertops. Light, bright and cheery with wood floors throughout and fully remodeled bathrooms. Whether you choose dining at all the best restaurants, hiking Camelback Mountain, biking to old town scottsdale, or taking in a baseball game, this location really has it all! Close to Hope and Arcadia High School. Convenient shopping at Safeway just a block away, the Biltmore, Scottsdale Fashion Square, and many locally owned boutiques. Also, for sale MLS #5925288