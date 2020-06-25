All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4862 E CALLE REDONDA --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4862 E CALLE REDONDA --
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:58 AM

4862 E CALLE REDONDA --

4862 East Calle Redonda · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4862 East Calle Redonda, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming ranch style home located in the heart of Arcadia Proper. This completely remodeled, fully furnished home includes 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nestled in a highly desirable neighborhood in Arcadia Meadows, this home has everything to offer. Enjoy the exquisite chef's kitchen with white shaker cabinets and cascading quartz countertops. Light, bright and cheery with wood floors throughout and fully remodeled bathrooms. Whether you choose dining at all the best restaurants, hiking Camelback Mountain, biking to old town scottsdale, or taking in a baseball game, this location really has it all! Close to Hope and Arcadia High School. Convenient shopping at Safeway just a block away, the Biltmore, Scottsdale Fashion Square, and many locally owned boutiques. Also, for sale MLS #5925288

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- have any available units?
4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- have?
Some of 4862 E CALLE REDONDA --'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- currently offering any rent specials?
4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- pet-friendly?
No, 4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- offer parking?
Yes, 4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- offers parking.
Does 4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- have a pool?
No, 4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- does not have a pool.
Does 4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- have accessible units?
No, 4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- does not have accessible units.
Does 4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4862 E CALLE REDONDA -- has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College