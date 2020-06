Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Fantastic location - quick access to the 101 and I-10, Glendale Arena, shopping, schools and area medical centers. Functional floor plan features vaulted ceilings and eat-in kitchen. Large corner lot with covered rear patio and easy maintenance front yard. A great next home for you. Very clean home in a quiet community - new interior paint and carpet. Tile in all areas except bedrooms - nice home!