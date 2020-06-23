All apartments in Phoenix
4823 E WILLIAMS Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:34 AM

4823 E WILLIAMS Drive

4823 East Williams Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4823 East Williams Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
*Rent includes Solar Energy & Pool Cleaning*Stunning home with new addition with gorgeous maple wood floors. The interior is newly upgraded featuring 16'' Italian Tile flooring throughout. Glass tile back splash in the kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded granite counter tops throughout. Gourmet Kitchen with gas stove cook top, and new stainless steel appliances. The spacious family room features a built-in entertainment center. Massive Master bedroom has double sinks, soak tub, walk-in shower with waterfall glass, and his and her closets. The backyard is ideal for entertaining, featuring a large pebble-tec pool, covered patio and gazebo. Garage 3-car w/built in cabinets / Epoxy floors. Excellent school district. Walking distance to fine dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive have any available units?
4823 E WILLIAMS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive have?
Some of 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4823 E WILLIAMS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive offers parking.
Does 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive has a pool.
Does 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive have accessible units?
No, 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4823 E WILLIAMS Drive has units with dishwashers.
