4805 N DROMEDARY Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

GORGEOUS 5* ESTATE ON CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN LEAVING NO DETAIL BEHIND! Dromedary Estate on Camelback, is our largest and most prized luxury home remodel yet! Located in the most desired and booming location in Phoenix's Arcadia District, this home has it all. Completely remodeled contemporary home with over $1MM in renovations and furnishings. Centered In the middle of the hottest shopping venues, Fashion Square, Biltmore, Old Town, golf, scenery, events, casinos, hiking, biking and nightlife. Not to mention, all of the most famous events in Scottsdale are at your doorstep! Gorgeous Mountain views on full acre lot, Completely remodeled in 2015 with all new furniture and linens and heated pool! PLEASE COPY IN BROWSER FOR AVAILABILITY AND CURRENT PRICING: