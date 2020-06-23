All apartments in Phoenix
4805 N DROMEDARY Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4805 N DROMEDARY Road

4805 North Dromedary Road · No Longer Available
Location

4805 North Dromedary Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
GORGEOUS 5* ESTATE ON CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN LEAVING NO DETAIL BEHIND! Dromedary Estate on Camelback, is our largest and most prized luxury home remodel yet! Located in the most desired and booming location in Phoenix's Arcadia District, this home has it all. Completely remodeled contemporary home with over $1MM in renovations and furnishings. Centered In the middle of the hottest shopping venues, Fashion Square, Biltmore, Old Town, golf, scenery, events, casinos, hiking, biking and nightlife. Not to mention, all of the most famous events in Scottsdale are at your doorstep! Gorgeous Mountain views on full acre lot, Completely remodeled in 2015 with all new furniture and linens and heated pool! PLEASE COPY IN BROWSER FOR AVAILABILITY AND CURRENT PRICING:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 N DROMEDARY Road have any available units?
4805 N DROMEDARY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 N DROMEDARY Road have?
Some of 4805 N DROMEDARY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 N DROMEDARY Road currently offering any rent specials?
4805 N DROMEDARY Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 N DROMEDARY Road pet-friendly?
No, 4805 N DROMEDARY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4805 N DROMEDARY Road offer parking?
Yes, 4805 N DROMEDARY Road does offer parking.
Does 4805 N DROMEDARY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4805 N DROMEDARY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 N DROMEDARY Road have a pool?
Yes, 4805 N DROMEDARY Road has a pool.
Does 4805 N DROMEDARY Road have accessible units?
No, 4805 N DROMEDARY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 N DROMEDARY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4805 N DROMEDARY Road has units with dishwashers.
