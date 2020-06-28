Amenities

4768 N. 14TH STR Available 09/23/19 Quiet 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhouse Near 16th St & Camelback - Quiet community offers cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse. Energy efficient windows, stainless steel appliances, designer interior paint, great floor plan, end unit close to sparkling community pool. Small TV stays in bedroom. Monotronics security system installed but tenants must pay for activation.***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in*** **No smoking in home**



This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.



