Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4768 N. 14TH STR
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

4768 N. 14TH STR

4768 North 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4768 North 14th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4768 N. 14TH STR Available 09/23/19 Quiet 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhouse Near 16th St & Camelback - Quiet community offers cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse. Energy efficient windows, stainless steel appliances, designer interior paint, great floor plan, end unit close to sparkling community pool. Small TV stays in bedroom. Monotronics security system installed but tenants must pay for activation.***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in*** **No smoking in home**

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4768 N. 14TH STR have any available units?
4768 N. 14TH STR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4768 N. 14TH STR currently offering any rent specials?
4768 N. 14TH STR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4768 N. 14TH STR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4768 N. 14TH STR is pet friendly.
Does 4768 N. 14TH STR offer parking?
No, 4768 N. 14TH STR does not offer parking.
Does 4768 N. 14TH STR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4768 N. 14TH STR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4768 N. 14TH STR have a pool?
Yes, 4768 N. 14TH STR has a pool.
Does 4768 N. 14TH STR have accessible units?
No, 4768 N. 14TH STR does not have accessible units.
Does 4768 N. 14TH STR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4768 N. 14TH STR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4768 N. 14TH STR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4768 N. 14TH STR does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

