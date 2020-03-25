4742 N 10TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

In the heart of Central Phoenix boasts Keresan Villas with its winding tree lined walk ways and darling abodes. This lovely home has 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a large Bonus Room that could easily be converted to a 3rd bedroom. A great room layout with a bright kitchen with lots of storage and granite counter tops. Inside laundry space. Darling rear patio makes for great outdoor living. 2 car covered carport. Community pool and spa and some of the lowest HOA fees. All this right around the corner from the Best Phoenix has to offer in restaurants, shopping and night life.$45 credit check fee per adult 18+. Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City privilege tax of 2.3% added to lease amount. $299 nonrefundable admin fee if tenant enters lease agreement.