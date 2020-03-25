All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

4742 N 10TH Place

4742 N 10th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4742 N 10th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
In the heart of Central Phoenix boasts Keresan Villas with its winding tree lined walk ways and darling abodes. This lovely home has 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a large Bonus Room that could easily be converted to a 3rd bedroom. A great room layout with a bright kitchen with lots of storage and granite counter tops. Inside laundry space. Darling rear patio makes for great outdoor living. 2 car covered carport. Community pool and spa and some of the lowest HOA fees. All this right around the corner from the Best Phoenix has to offer in restaurants, shopping and night life.$45 credit check fee per adult 18+. Proof of income, credit, criminal and background check conducted. City privilege tax of 2.3% added to lease amount. $299 nonrefundable admin fee if tenant enters lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4742 N 10TH Place have any available units?
4742 N 10TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4742 N 10TH Place have?
Some of 4742 N 10TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4742 N 10TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
4742 N 10TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4742 N 10TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 4742 N 10TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4742 N 10TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 4742 N 10TH Place offers parking.
Does 4742 N 10TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4742 N 10TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4742 N 10TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 4742 N 10TH Place has a pool.
Does 4742 N 10TH Place have accessible units?
No, 4742 N 10TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4742 N 10TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4742 N 10TH Place has units with dishwashers.
