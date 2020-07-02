All apartments in Phoenix
4738 E Mountain Sage Dr
4738 E Mountain Sage Dr

4738 East Mountain Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4738 East Mountain Sage Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable 3 Bed/2 Bath/Single Story home in Ahwatukee...
This 3 Bed/2 Bath home has tile throughout the home except for the bedrooms, which is newer and gently used. This 3 bedroom is a split floor plan. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet! The master bath has his and hers sinks, a separate toilet room, and a separate shower and tub. All appliances included. In the award winning Kyrene School District! Close to shopping, restaurants, the I-10, 202, & US60. Pets with owner approval. To view this home please text, email, or call Evie Brown, agent with Foothills Realty & Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr have any available units?
4738 E Mountain Sage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr have?
Some of 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4738 E Mountain Sage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr offers parking.
Does 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr have a pool?
No, 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr have accessible units?
No, 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4738 E Mountain Sage Dr has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
