4738 E Mountain Sage Dr

Adorable 3 Bed/2 Bath/Single Story home in Ahwatukee...

This 3 Bed/2 Bath home has tile throughout the home except for the bedrooms, which is newer and gently used. This 3 bedroom is a split floor plan. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet! The master bath has his and hers sinks, a separate toilet room, and a separate shower and tub. All appliances included. In the award winning Kyrene School District! Close to shopping, restaurants, the I-10, 202, & US60. Pets with owner approval. To view this home please text, email, or call Evie Brown, agent with Foothills Realty & Management.