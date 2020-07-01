All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4737 N 83RD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4737 N 83RD Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

4737 N 83RD Drive

4737 North 83rd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4737 North 83rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Horizons on Camelback

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fantastic Phoenix location. Close to schools, shopping and freeway access. Tile throughout main living area and new carpet in bedrooms. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Move in today. *Renters insurance required* Pets under 50lbs OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1295, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Proof of Income Requirements: W-2 employees provide 2 most recent paystubs. Self-employed provide 12 months of full bank statements highlighting deposits. 1099 employees, provide a 1099 and 2 most recent bank statements highlight income. Tenant to verify all utiliti

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4737 N 83RD Drive have any available units?
4737 N 83RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4737 N 83RD Drive have?
Some of 4737 N 83RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4737 N 83RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4737 N 83RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4737 N 83RD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4737 N 83RD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4737 N 83RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4737 N 83RD Drive offers parking.
Does 4737 N 83RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4737 N 83RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4737 N 83RD Drive have a pool?
No, 4737 N 83RD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4737 N 83RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 4737 N 83RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4737 N 83RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4737 N 83RD Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College