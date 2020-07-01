4737 N 83RD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fantastic Phoenix location. Close to schools, shopping and freeway access. Tile throughout main living area and new carpet in bedrooms. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Move in today. *Renters insurance required* Pets under 50lbs OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1295, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Proof of Income Requirements: W-2 employees provide 2 most recent paystubs. Self-employed provide 12 months of full bank statements highlighting deposits. 1099 employees, provide a 1099 and 2 most recent bank statements highlight income. Tenant to verify all utiliti