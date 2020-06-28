All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4730 North 86th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4730 North 86th Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 8:07 PM

4730 North 86th Drive

4730 North 86th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4730 North 86th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Horizons on Camelback

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Close to the I-10 & Loop 101 Freeways. Corner Lot. Eat-in Kitchen has pantry & dishwasher. Laundry Hook-up in the garage. Storage shed in the back yard.

Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com

This home is not section 8.

Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate
Close to the I-10 & Loop 101 Freeways. Corner Lot. Eat-in Kitchen has pantry & dishwasher. Laundry Hook-up in the garage. Storage shed in the back yard.

Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com

This home is not section 8.

Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 North 86th Drive have any available units?
4730 North 86th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 North 86th Drive have?
Some of 4730 North 86th Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 North 86th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4730 North 86th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 North 86th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4730 North 86th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4730 North 86th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4730 North 86th Drive offers parking.
Does 4730 North 86th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 North 86th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 North 86th Drive have a pool?
No, 4730 North 86th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4730 North 86th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4730 North 86th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 North 86th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 North 86th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College