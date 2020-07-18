4727 E CHAPAROSA Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Stunning resort style one level home in highly sought after gated Tatum Ranch. Warm and inviting Flagstone flooring, warm Sonoran Desert Color scheme, tasteful decor, soaring ceiling heights and tons of glass on the captivating outdoor space. Sparkling pool features waterfall, patio area surrounded by mature landscaping and outdoor living area is covered for year round enjoyment. Master bedroom has private access to pool area. Private and serene, an tranquil residence for your Arizona Escape.