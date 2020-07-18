All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:54 PM

4727 E CHAPAROSA Way

4727 East Chaparosa Way · No Longer Available
Location

4727 East Chaparosa Way, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Stunning resort style one level home in highly sought after gated Tatum Ranch. Warm and inviting Flagstone flooring, warm Sonoran Desert Color scheme, tasteful decor, soaring ceiling heights and tons of glass on the captivating outdoor space. Sparkling pool features waterfall, patio area surrounded by mature landscaping and outdoor living area is covered for year round enjoyment. Master bedroom has private access to pool area. Private and serene, an tranquil residence for your Arizona Escape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way have any available units?
4727 E CHAPAROSA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way have?
Some of 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way currently offering any rent specials?
4727 E CHAPAROSA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way pet-friendly?
No, 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way offer parking?
No, 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way does not offer parking.
Does 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way have a pool?
Yes, 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way has a pool.
Does 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way have accessible units?
No, 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4727 E CHAPAROSA Way has units with dishwashers.
