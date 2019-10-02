All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4725 West Crittenden Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4725 West Crittenden Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 6:05 PM

4725 West Crittenden Lane

4725 West Crittenden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4725 West Crittenden Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recenlty remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, black appliances, granite counter tops and a breakfast bar, and 18'' tile throughout. This house at 4725 W Crittenden Ln in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your next home! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 West Crittenden Lane have any available units?
4725 West Crittenden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4725 West Crittenden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4725 West Crittenden Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 West Crittenden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4725 West Crittenden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4725 West Crittenden Lane offer parking?
No, 4725 West Crittenden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4725 West Crittenden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 West Crittenden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 West Crittenden Lane have a pool?
No, 4725 West Crittenden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4725 West Crittenden Lane have accessible units?
No, 4725 West Crittenden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 West Crittenden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4725 West Crittenden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4725 West Crittenden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4725 West Crittenden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College