4725 West Crittenden Lane

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recenlty remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets, black appliances, granite counter tops and a breakfast bar, and 18'' tile throughout. This house at 4725 W Crittenden Ln in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your next home! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.