4724 E SWILLING Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE AT THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IN THE HEART OF THE DESERT RIDGE COMMUNITY. FEATURES ALL OF THE APPLIANCES. CARPETING IN LIVING ROOM & IN BEDROOMS. FLAGSTONE PATIO OVERLOOKS EASY CARE, DESERT LANDSCAPING IN BACKYARD. NEAR TO SHOPPING, DINING & ENTERTAINMENT. CONVENIENT FREEWAY ACCESS. THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMIN FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE. APPLICATION FEE IS $55 FOR EACH PRIMARY APPLICANT. THERE IS A $25 FEE TO RUN A BACKGROUND CHECK FOR ANY OCCUPANTS OVER 18 WHO ARE NOT PRIMARY APPLICANTS. FEES ARE TO BE PAID FROM OUR WEBSITE HOMEPAGE. PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS GIVEN ON THE APPLICATION COVER SHEET.