All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4717 N 10TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4717 N 10TH STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4717 N 10TH STREET

4717 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4717 North 10th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
wow! absolutely gorgeous fully furnished single level phoenix 2/2 with den townhouse with vaulted ceilings, wooden exposed beams, updated paint, tile floors, custom updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, split master with huge walk in closet, private enclosed patio with custom terrace, carport parking, community pool, perfect opportunity for short term corporate housing, job relocation, insurance housing all with available for short term and long term rental options, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! * The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 N 10TH STREET have any available units?
4717 N 10TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 N 10TH STREET have?
Some of 4717 N 10TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 N 10TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4717 N 10TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 N 10TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 N 10TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4717 N 10TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4717 N 10TH STREET offers parking.
Does 4717 N 10TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4717 N 10TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 N 10TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 4717 N 10TH STREET has a pool.
Does 4717 N 10TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 4717 N 10TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 N 10TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4717 N 10TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College