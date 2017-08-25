4710 E JAEGER Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Four bedroom Carefree model just shy of 2000 sq. ft. surrounded by single story homes for rear yard privacy. Ceramic tile in all the right places. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Island kitchen opens into family room. Multiple areas for family activities. Within walking distance to both Desert Trails Elementary School and Explorer Middle School. Near Pinnacle High School, Desert Ridge Marketplace, JD Marriot, Wildfire Golf Club, multiple parks. Minutes to the 101 & 51 freeways.Include an easy to read credit report and AAR ''Application For Occupancy'' found in Zip forms for each adult on lease. See documents for other necessary forms. Landlord is owner/agent