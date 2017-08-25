All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

4710 E JAEGER Road

4710 East Jaeger Road · No Longer Available
Location

4710 East Jaeger Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Four bedroom Carefree model just shy of 2000 sq. ft. surrounded by single story homes for rear yard privacy. Ceramic tile in all the right places. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Island kitchen opens into family room. Multiple areas for family activities. Within walking distance to both Desert Trails Elementary School and Explorer Middle School. Near Pinnacle High School, Desert Ridge Marketplace, JD Marriot, Wildfire Golf Club, multiple parks. Minutes to the 101 & 51 freeways.Include an easy to read credit report and AAR ''Application For Occupancy'' found in Zip forms for each adult on lease. See documents for other necessary forms. Landlord is owner/agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 E JAEGER Road have any available units?
4710 E JAEGER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4710 E JAEGER Road have?
Some of 4710 E JAEGER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 E JAEGER Road currently offering any rent specials?
4710 E JAEGER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 E JAEGER Road pet-friendly?
No, 4710 E JAEGER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4710 E JAEGER Road offer parking?
Yes, 4710 E JAEGER Road offers parking.
Does 4710 E JAEGER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4710 E JAEGER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 E JAEGER Road have a pool?
No, 4710 E JAEGER Road does not have a pool.
Does 4710 E JAEGER Road have accessible units?
No, 4710 E JAEGER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 E JAEGER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4710 E JAEGER Road has units with dishwashers.
