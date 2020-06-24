All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4646 N 40TH Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:19 AM

4646 N 40TH Street

4646 North 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4646 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
** A midcentury Phoenix designed Dream Home! Completely remodeled with 2 master suites with new custom modern closets & tons of storage, 2 beautifully remodeled bathrooms with glass mosaic tile showers PLUS a 3rd bedroom upstairs with walk in closet. NEW Floor to ceiling windows and sliders for an indoor / outdoor feel. Spiral Staircase and dramatic Malm Fireplace! A tastefully designed home inside and out! Walk to North, Ingos, Postinos, LGO and be in the heart of it all. Gated community with Pool and so much more. You'll love being able to walk everywhere from this luxury executive home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4646 N 40TH Street have any available units?
4646 N 40TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4646 N 40TH Street have?
Some of 4646 N 40TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4646 N 40TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4646 N 40TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 N 40TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4646 N 40TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4646 N 40TH Street offer parking?
No, 4646 N 40TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 4646 N 40TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4646 N 40TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 N 40TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4646 N 40TH Street has a pool.
Does 4646 N 40TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4646 N 40TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 N 40TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4646 N 40TH Street has units with dishwashers.
