4646 N 40TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

** A midcentury Phoenix designed Dream Home! Completely remodeled with 2 master suites with new custom modern closets & tons of storage, 2 beautifully remodeled bathrooms with glass mosaic tile showers PLUS a 3rd bedroom upstairs with walk in closet. NEW Floor to ceiling windows and sliders for an indoor / outdoor feel. Spiral Staircase and dramatic Malm Fireplace! A tastefully designed home inside and out! Walk to North, Ingos, Postinos, LGO and be in the heart of it all. Gated community with Pool and so much more. You'll love being able to walk everywhere from this luxury executive home.