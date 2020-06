Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful new remodel, over $20K just spent. New decorating inside and out, all new tile flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. All new stainless appliances in kitchen, all new light fixtures throughout, new patio door, all new blinds. New vanities in guest baths, even new toilets in all baths. Backyard wintergrass to be restored in season, then maintained by tenants. Home feels much larger and is extremely well located. Should go quickly.