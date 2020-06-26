All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:21 PM

4602 E GLENROSA Avenue

4602 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4602 East Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Exquisite modern manor available weekly at $7000 or monthly at $35000. Unique opportunity to live in a $1M+ luxury home. Exceptional open floorplan features many fully opening sliding doors where you can bask by the pool with views of Camelback Mountain. Every detail from the monumental wine fridge to the gourmet kitchen, dual fireplace, exceptional furnishings and artwork to the reverse negative edge pool with grotto water feature will have you transformed into a modern Phoenician during your stay. The master is fully appointed in it's own wing of the manor, the retreat has a gym, steam room, sink for shaving, and closet. The master bedroom's exit door fully opens to enjoy the sounds of the pool or to venture and indulge in the out door shower. This is the dream home you have looked for

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
4602 E GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4602 E GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4602 E GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
