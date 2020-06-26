4602 E GLENROSA Avenue

Amenities

Exquisite modern manor available weekly at $7000 or monthly at $35000. Unique opportunity to live in a $1M+ luxury home. Exceptional open floorplan features many fully opening sliding doors where you can bask by the pool with views of Camelback Mountain. Every detail from the monumental wine fridge to the gourmet kitchen, dual fireplace, exceptional furnishings and artwork to the reverse negative edge pool with grotto water feature will have you transformed into a modern Phoenician during your stay. The master is fully appointed in it's own wing of the manor, the retreat has a gym, steam room, sink for shaving, and closet. The master bedroom's exit door fully opens to enjoy the sounds of the pool or to venture and indulge in the out door shower. This is the dream home you have looked for