4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Just Right! 4 Bedrm 2 Bath Home with Two Covered Patios, Large Yard & No HOA! Enjoy Cool Block Construction & North/South Exposure. All Appliances Are Included! Gorgeous Wood-Framed Fireplace in Family Room Just in Time for the Holidays! Spacious Living Rm! Enjoy Breakfast Nook Off Kitchen w/ Dimmable Light & French Doors View to Flowering Bushes & Shady Patio. Bright Galley Kitchen Has Pantry & Joins to Den that can be used as Formal Dining Rm. Master Features Double Doors, Walk-In Closet, New Lights & Mirror. Upgraded Lights & Ceiling Fans Throughout. Laundry Room has Drying Pole Overhead & Full Wall of Cabinetry! Extra Deep Garage has Great Lighting, Shelves & Storage! Close to Paradise Valley Mall & Sweetwater Park! City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Total 4.3%.