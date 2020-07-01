All apartments in Phoenix
4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue

4601 East Joan De Arc Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4601 East Joan De Arc Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Just Right! 4 Bedrm 2 Bath Home with Two Covered Patios, Large Yard & No HOA! Enjoy Cool Block Construction & North/South Exposure. All Appliances Are Included! Gorgeous Wood-Framed Fireplace in Family Room Just in Time for the Holidays! Spacious Living Rm! Enjoy Breakfast Nook Off Kitchen w/ Dimmable Light & French Doors View to Flowering Bushes & Shady Patio. Bright Galley Kitchen Has Pantry & Joins to Den that can be used as Formal Dining Rm. Master Features Double Doors, Walk-In Closet, New Lights & Mirror. Upgraded Lights & Ceiling Fans Throughout. Laundry Room has Drying Pole Overhead & Full Wall of Cabinetry! Extra Deep Garage has Great Lighting, Shelves & Storage! Close to Paradise Valley Mall & Sweetwater Park! City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Total 4.3%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have any available units?
4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have?
Some of 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue offers parking.
Does 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have a pool?
No, 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue has units with dishwashers.

