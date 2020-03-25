4541 E Tanglewood Dr

Amenities

Great 1700 square foot house in Gated Pecos North. Community Pool at the end of the Block. Great Room Floorplan gives plenty of room for entertaining. A Formal Dining Room makes this Floorplan unique. All Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Big Eat-in Kitchen with Marble Countertops. The bathrooms have granite countertops. This is a must see within the Desert Vista high school boundaries. Backyard has some grass which means very little to maintain.

