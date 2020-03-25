All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4541 E Tanglewood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4541 E Tanglewood Dr
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

4541 E Tanglewood Dr

4541 East Tanglewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4541 East Tanglewood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Great 1700 square foot house in Gated Pecos North. Community Pool at the end of the Block. Great Room Floorplan gives plenty of room for entertaining. A Formal Dining Room makes this Floorplan unique. All Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Big Eat-in Kitchen with Marble Countertops. The bathrooms have granite countertops. This is a must see within the Desert Vista high school boundaries. Backyard has some grass which means very little to maintain.
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4541 E Tanglewood Dr have any available units?
4541 E Tanglewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4541 E Tanglewood Dr have?
Some of 4541 E Tanglewood Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4541 E Tanglewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4541 E Tanglewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4541 E Tanglewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4541 E Tanglewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4541 E Tanglewood Dr offer parking?
No, 4541 E Tanglewood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4541 E Tanglewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4541 E Tanglewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4541 E Tanglewood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4541 E Tanglewood Dr has a pool.
Does 4541 E Tanglewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 4541 E Tanglewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4541 E Tanglewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4541 E Tanglewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College