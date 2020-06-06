All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4530 E EVERETT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4530 E EVERETT Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

4530 E EVERETT Drive

4530 East Everett Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4530 East Everett Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
pool table
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
pool table
hot tub
This is a vacation oasis home fully furnished and ready for move in. Situated in a private cul-de-sac on a third of an acre this open floor plan is an entertainers dream. Large kitchen that overlooks both the family room and game room equipped with pool table and pinball machine. This split floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths plus 2 half baths. The master bath has a relaxing spa tub and shower including multiple rain heads and bench seat. Step outside to a true resort style yard, custom swimming pool and rock waterfall with a swim under grotto. New beds, paint and carpet just installed. 1 month minimum rent. Available 11/1/19 High season monthly rate $5,200 November thru April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 E EVERETT Drive have any available units?
4530 E EVERETT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4530 E EVERETT Drive have?
Some of 4530 E EVERETT Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4530 E EVERETT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4530 E EVERETT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 E EVERETT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4530 E EVERETT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4530 E EVERETT Drive offer parking?
No, 4530 E EVERETT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4530 E EVERETT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 E EVERETT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 E EVERETT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4530 E EVERETT Drive has a pool.
Does 4530 E EVERETT Drive have accessible units?
No, 4530 E EVERETT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 E EVERETT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4530 E EVERETT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College