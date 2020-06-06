4530 E EVERETT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room pool pool table hot tub

This is a vacation oasis home fully furnished and ready for move in. Situated in a private cul-de-sac on a third of an acre this open floor plan is an entertainers dream. Large kitchen that overlooks both the family room and game room equipped with pool table and pinball machine. This split floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths plus 2 half baths. The master bath has a relaxing spa tub and shower including multiple rain heads and bench seat. Step outside to a true resort style yard, custom swimming pool and rock waterfall with a swim under grotto. New beds, paint and carpet just installed. 1 month minimum rent. Available 11/1/19 High season monthly rate $5,200 November thru April.