4518 N 49th Dr
Last updated May 24 2019 at 7:43 AM

4518 N 49th Dr

4518 North 49th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4518 North 49th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
game room
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 3BR 3BA home with bonus addition has great curb appeal with large picture windows, covered front eaves and gravel yard.
Inside you'll find spacious living areas, eat in kitchen and bright rooms. The addition is perfect for home office or game room.
The rear yard is great for entertaining family and friends! APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 month rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 N 49th Dr have any available units?
4518 N 49th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 N 49th Dr have?
Some of 4518 N 49th Dr's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 N 49th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4518 N 49th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 N 49th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4518 N 49th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4518 N 49th Dr offer parking?
No, 4518 N 49th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4518 N 49th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 N 49th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 N 49th Dr have a pool?
No, 4518 N 49th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4518 N 49th Dr have accessible units?
No, 4518 N 49th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 N 49th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4518 N 49th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
