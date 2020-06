Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with over 3,000 sq ft of living space. You won't be disappointed! Very open and spacious with vaulted ceilings, beautiful flooring, custom paint, gourmet kitchen and so much more! Large cul de sac lot with sparkling pool . This home is situated in the upscale community of Anthem. Come check it out! Won't last long! *Agents please see realtor remarks